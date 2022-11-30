Endpoint Security Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth & Forecast by 2027

Endpoint Security Market Global Report

The global endpoint security market size reached US$ 14.63 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 28.29 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Endpoint Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the endpoint security market?

The global endpoint security market reached a value of US$ 14.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 28.29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during 2022-2027.

What is endpoint security?

Endpoint security includes software and services that are utilized for safeguarding the data and workflow of end-user devices, including desktops, laptops, and mobile phones, from being exploited by cyberattacks and malicious threats. They examine the files entering the network and secure endpoints through application control and encryption. Endpoint security solutions simplify security management, enhance business resilience, and improve the overall revenue. They use endpoint detection and response (EDR) that allow advanced threat detection, polymorphic attacks, zero-day attacks, etc. Consequently, endpoint security services find extensive utilizations across numerous sectors, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT, telecommunications, government, defense, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the factors driving the endpoint security market?

The increasing number of and sophistication in cybersecurity threats, including hacktivism, malicious and accidental insider attacks, and organized crimes, is primarily driving the endpoint security market. Besides this, the emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and the elevating adoption of remote work procedures in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also positively influencing the global market.

Furthermore, the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning enabled solutions in cloud-based models that reduce the need to store the database of threat information locally and provide enhanced scalability is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding adoption of the internet of things (IoT), industrial control systems, and smart sensors is expected to propel the endpoint security market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global endpoint security market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment mode, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecommunications

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Avast Software s.r.o.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Cisco System Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Kaspersky Lab

• McAfee Corp.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Sophos Group plc

• Trend Micro Incorporated.

