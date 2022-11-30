Golf Equipment Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth & Forecast by 2027

Golf Equipment Market Global Report

The global golf equipment market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 9.35 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Golf Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the golf equipment market?

The global golf equipment market reached a value of US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a golf equipment CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

What is meant by golf equipment?

Golf equipment represent products and items utilized to play the sport of golf. They consist of golf balls, gears, wear, shoes, putters, club bags, gloves, cart, towels, wedges, ball markers, club head cover, etc. These golf equipment and accessories prove effective in enhancing the performance and consistency of the players by providing improved comfort, protection, golf swing, and grip. Consequently, they are in high demand among both professional and amateur golf players across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the key trends in the golf equipment market report?

The expanding golf tourism industry and the increasing number of golf courses are primarily driving the golf equipment market. Additionally, the development of several innovative products such as smart grips and smart sensors that aid in detecting pressure levels and automatically record and analyze every shot is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating investments in marketing and promotional activities by the leading market players to broaden their geographical presence and customer base are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

In addition to this, the launch of favorable policies and funding by government bodies across countries to improve golf infrastructures and the growing product availability on e-commerce websites that offer numerous benefits, such as faster deliver, free replacements, attractive discounts, etc., are expected to catalyze the golf equipment market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global golf equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Golf Clubs

• Golf Balls

• Golf Bags and Accessories

• Golf Apparel and Footwears

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores

• Sporting Goods Chain

• On-course Shops

• Online Stores

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Acushnet Holdings Corp. (Fila Holdings Corp.)

• Adidas AG

• Amer Sports (Anta Sports Products Limited)

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Callaway Golf Company

• DICK's Sporting Goods Inc.

• Dixon Golf Inc.

• Mizuno Corporation

• Nike Inc.

• PING

• Puma SE

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• TaylorMade Golf Co.

