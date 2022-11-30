Dermatology Lasers Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 2989.03 Million by 2028, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Upsurge in the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Surging advancements in the laser technology coupled with growing awareness about aesthetic procedures is another market growth determinant

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dermatology lasers market will exhibit a CAGR of around 5.11% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The rising prevalence of skin-related disorders , increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, ever-rising geriatric population and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure development especially in developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of dermatology lasers market. Therefore, the dermatology lasers market value, which was USD 2006.22 million in 2020, will rocket up to USD 2989.03 million by 2028.

Laser technologies are being excessively used in a wide range of healthcare applications. One such application is dermatology. From the name itself, it is clear that dermatology lasers are medical devices that are used for the treatment of various skin-related diseases. Dermatology lasers are used to tackle skin structure and diseases or concerns related to cosmetic issues.

An upsurge in the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Surging advancements in laser technology coupled with growing awareness about aesthetic procedures is another market growth determinant. Growing self-consciousness about facial appearance and rising medical tourism are other important factors that will further generate lucrative market growth opportunities.

Recent Development

However, improper and unfavourable reimbursement scenario in the developing and underdeveloped economies will derail the market growth rate. Also, high costs associated with the procedure will further pose challenges for the market. Large scale availability of alternative procedures and treatment will also hamper the market growth rate.

This dermatology lasers industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on dermatology lasers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dermatology Lasers Industry Research

By Device Type

Surgical Lasers and

Vascular Lasers

By Product Type

Pulse Dye Lasers,

Solid-State Lasers and

Gas Lasers

By Technology

Ablative Lasers and

Non-Ablative Lasers

By Application

Hair Removal,

Tattoo Removal,

Scar Treatment,

Skin Cancer,

Vitiligo,

Varicose Veins,

Actinic Keratosis,

Wound Treatment

By End User

Hospital,

Ambulatory Surgical Centres and

Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics

Dermatology Lasers Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the dermatology lasers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dermatology lasers market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the presence of a number of increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising research and development proficiencies.

Table of Contents:

