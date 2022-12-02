NISHOHI Forms a Partnership With the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation

Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics medalists during the AEON cup in Tokyo last October

Nishohi becomes an official sponsor of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Team of Ukraine after signing a partnership with the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation.

Given the situation in Ukraine, it took a while to get the partnership done, but I am very happy it worked out. What the team and athletes are achieving is amazing and an inspiration to us all.” — Philippe Fritsch, Founder of Nishohi

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nishohi has today announced that it has partnered with the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation to become an official sponsor of the Senior and Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Teams of Ukraine.

In the past year, all athletes and staff of Team Ukraine have faced extremely challenging living and training conditions. From keeping themselves and their families safe, to finding a place to train, their lives have suddenly become a lot more difficult than they should be. However, despite all the hardships, the gymnasts have continued training relentlessly and have been competing at the highest level all over the world.

With this partnership, Nishohi is hoping to provide assistance and support to the senior and junior Ukrainian national teams. This agreement was finalized during the AEON Cup - a Rhythmic Gymnastics competition that took place in Japan last October - when both Nishohi’s and Ukrainian team’s managers could meet in person.

“Every competition they participate in, and every medal they bring home, is an inspiration to all of us. We truly admire their resilience, discipline, and determination,” said Philippe Fritsch, the founder of Nishohi.

“My team and I are very excited to be a part of Team Ukraine’s incredible journey and we are looking forward to a bright future where all their talents have a chance to shine,” Fritsch added.

ABOUT NISHOHI:

Based in Japan, Nishohi is an online retailer of sports equipment from various Japanese brands. Nishohi is well recognized among Rhythmic Gymnastics practitioners as it is an official distributor of the FIG-approved brand SASAKI SPORTS.

Nishohi also sells equipment for other sports such as table tennis and martial arts.