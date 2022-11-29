Governor Abbott Appoints Moore, Watkins To Statewide Health Coordinating Council

TEXAS, November 29 - November 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Quincy Moore, III, Ph.D. and Cheletta Watkins, M.D. to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) for terms set to expire on August 31, 2025. The Council ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities. Based on these planning activities, the SHCC makes recommendations to the Governor and the legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP). The Council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the Governor, and promoting the implementation of the plan.

Quincy Moore III, Ph.D. of Cypress is an Associate Professor at Prairie View A&M University and serves as the Director of the Prairie View A&M University Honors Program. He is a member of the American Society of Microbiology, National Association of African American Honors Programs, National Collegiate Honors Council, and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities Council on Honors Education. Moore received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Jackson State University, a Master’s of Science in Biological Sciences from Auburn University, and a Doctor in Philosophy in Microbiology from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Cheletta Watkins, M.D. of Forney is an Executive Medical Director for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. She is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine, Texas Medical Association, Dallas County Medical Society, and the John Sealy School of Medicine Alumni Association. Additionally, she serves on the board of the Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Watkins received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she also completed her residency in Family Medicine.