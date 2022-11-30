Analytical Instrumentation Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue and CAGR Growth by 2027

Analytical Instrumentation Market Global Report

The global analytical instrumentation market size reached US$ 42.87 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 65.21 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% (2022-27).

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Analytical Instrumentation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the analytical instrumentation industry?

What is analytical instrumentation?

Analytical instrumentation represents the study of identification, separation, and quantification of chemical components of natural and artificial materials. It is conducted by using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), total organic calorimeters and melting point analysis equipment, spectrophotometers and X-Ray diffractometers, friability testers, etc. Analytical instrumentation assists in the analysis of materials and the determination of their composition. It increases the accuracy of results by eliminating errors, owing to personal biases. Consequently, analytical instrumentation finds extensive applications in several sectors, such as chemical, pharmaceuticals, food processing, oil and gas, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

What is the major drivers for the analytical instrumentation market?

The widespread adoption of electron microscopy technologies to see structures at levels down to the atomic scale is primarily driving the analytical instrumentation market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries for pollution control is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of gas chromatography in food safety testing, quantitative screening of environmental samples, complex molecular analysis, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the inflating need for analytical instruments in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, mobile phones, and energy systems to enhance storage potential and create a cleaner, efficient, and safer energy source is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for pharmaceutical biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicines is anticipated to fuel the analytical instrumentation market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global analytical instrumentation market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Chromatography

• Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy

• Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy

• Mass Spectroscopy

• Analytical Microscopes

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Life Sciences

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Material Sciences

• Food Testing

• Oil and Gas

• Water and Wastewater

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Mettler Toledo

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Spectris plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Waters Corporation.

