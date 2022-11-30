Submit Release
Wastewater Expert Bonneau Dickson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public health and safety is absolutely critical for all communities to thrive. Besides doctors and nurses taking care of health needs, we must be guaranteed protection from the spread of infectious diseases due to environmental hazards and perils that are a threat to our wellbeing. That’s why a professional sanitary engineer, responsible for proper handling of sewage.as well as the sanitary treatment of sewage, is necessary to keep us safe from contamination, impurities, and industrial pollution.

Bonneau Dickson has been a sanitary engineer for over 50 years, is a registered civil engineer, an expert witness, and an independent consultant.

“My role as a professional engineer is focused on helping maintain public health by ensuring the safe handling of sewage. My work largely focuses on potable water and sewage treatment that guarantees disease prevention. By keeping myself well versed on public safety and health laws I can also make certain sewage and hazardous materials are also being handled and disposed of properly.”

Bonneau is a professional engineer experienced in all facets of studying, designing, and constructing water, sewage, and stormwater facilities. He has completed approximately 300 water, wastewater, and stormwater projects and has partaken in the construction phase of nearly 20 water and wastewater projects.

“Besides my engineering work, I also perform a sundry of forensic engineering and expert witness work. In this role, I provide information and legal testimony for attorneys to help them comprehend and reach resolutions in legal cases. Much of this work is focused on sewage overflows into buildings as well as failures to disclose septic system issues when properties are sold.”

Close Up Radio will feature Bonneau Dickson in an interview with Jim Masters on December 2nd at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.bonneaudickson.com

