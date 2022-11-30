Melissa Helton of Fairmount Park FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLLINSVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a horse racing fan who enjoys spending most of your days at the races? Do you also love casinos and playing table games and slot machines? Then you’re in luck because you can literally have the best of both worlds at a racino which combines horse racing, casino, and a Sportsbook and can have the time of your life betting and gambling all in one place. We are specifically looking forward to the opening of a new unique racino slated to open in Collinsville Illinois at Fairmount Park.

Melissa Helton is President & General Manager of Fairmount Park FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing.

There couldn’t be anyone more perfect for the role of President and General Manager of Fairmount than Melissa Helton. Since 1998 Melissa has been actively and enthusiastically working in casinos having always been intrigued by the excitement of the gaming atmosphere. She caught the eye of Fairmount executives and in 2019 she was offered a position and quickly rose through the ranks bringing her expertise, unique knowledge, and management skills to the table. Not only that, Melissa has proven, as a strategic visionary and high performing CEO defying gender stereotypes, that a woman in a man’s world can achieve the highest level of success. In fact, Melissa has brought extra enthusiasm and professionalism amongst her staff, despite many challenges, handling every day operations like a pro.

Thanks to Melissa and her hard-working talented staff, Fairmount has earned its place as a highly reputable Sportsbook, where enthusiasts simply walk inside to five live tellers and 15 kiosks and can place bets across the sats. In fact, Fairmount has become one of the most highly recognized entertainment areas in the community attracting people all over the world.

Staff members also affectionately call Melissa “the horse whisperer,” because she takes extra precautions in making sure their amazing horses are well taken care of, healthy, and joyful.

Currently, work is being done to prepare and although there is no set date for construction to start, according to Melissa we can expect the racino to be operating by the end of next year as long as everything stays on track. With Melissa’s exemplary years of experience Fairmount is anticipated to become one of the most popular gambling destinations in the country. Not only can we look forward to fun filled entertainment there will also be first rate delicious dining and a host of activities for more fun for guests to enjoy.

Tune in to Melissa’s two-part series where she will discuss her challenges, triumphs, and the day to day exciting activities that take place at Fairmount.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno