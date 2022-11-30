Powdered Food Color Additives Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 13.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications of Powdered Food Color Additives are Projected to Drive the Growth of Powdered Food Color Additives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Powdered Food Color Additives Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Powder food coloring is an entirely dry form of food dye with no liquid. It is ideal for blends that are sensitive to the quantity of included liquid like chocolate or macarons. Color additives are accessible for application in food as either “dyes” or “lakes”. Dyes dissolve in water, however, are not soluble in oil. Dyes are produced as powders, granules, liquids or additional special purpose forms. They can be utilized in beverages, dry mixes, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, pet foods and an assortment of additional products. Lakes are the integration of dyes and insoluble material. Food additive Curcumin has been extensively utilized in the food industry as a typical natural pigment for a long time. It is principally utilized for the dyeing of canned food, sausage products, and soy sauce products. Beta Carotene is a powerfully-colored red-orange pigment that is plentiful in plants and fruits. It is a free-flowing powder, and is frequently utilized as a coloring agent in foods like margarine. Absorption of Beta Carotene is improved if consumed with fats, owing to carotenes being fat soluble. Acquiring colors from natural sources can be expensive and their quality can change. To conquer this, chemists have discovered ways to make identical colors in the laboratory. This enhances their purity and may also be priced lower. Nature identical colors are absolutely the identical molecules discovered in natural sources; however, they are prepared synthetically. The principal chemical classes are: flavonoid, discovered in numerous flowers, fruits and vegetables indigoid, discovered in beetroot carotenoids, discovered in carrots, tomatoes, oranges and most plants. Carrots include an orange molecule termed beta-carotene which is portion of this group. Owing to their reduced volatility and considerable stability, antioxidants allow keeping up the level of nutrients, taste, texture, freshness, color and functionality of food. Apart from their application as additives, they have potential utilization as food supplements (Franco et al., 2019). Natural pigments, food compounds, are accountable for the color of the products. These additives can convey, to expand or restore the color of the product, if it has been lost while processing. A typical Powdered Food Color Additives Industry Application is in the food industry in distinct food items like beverages, dairy products and meat products. The surging demand for clean label and natural constituents including natural pigments like curcumin is set to drive the Global Powdered Food Color Additives Market. The soaring application of food colors for maintaining the color owing to changes in food storage, offering decorative appeal, camouflaging the defects and retaining the freshness of food for lengthy periods of time is set to propel the growth of the Powdered Food Color Additives Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Powdered Food Color Additives Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe (Powdered Food Color Additives Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Owing to the surging inclusion of food color in numerous foods like snack foods, margarine, cheese, jams and jellies, and desserts, drinks and more together with the surging spotlight on Beta Carotene attributed to its wonderful antioxidant characteristics that back the human body against oxidative stress brought about by metabolism and aging in the European region.

3. Powdered Food Color Additives Market growth is being driven by the expanding application and versatility of natural pigments like curcumin, powered food color which may be both water soluble and alcohol soluble and to compensate for color losses succeeding exposure to light, air, moisture and alterations in temperature.

4. However, the application of artificial colorings like Red 40 and Yellow 5 can bring about allergy-like reactions and hypersensitivity and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Powdered Food Color Additives Market.

5. Powdered Food Color Additives Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Powdered Food Color Additives Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Natural Powdered Food Color Additives segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of natural powdered food color additives like beta carotene in energy drinks and in dairy products like ice-cream and yoghurt.

2. The Beverages segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of natural food color additives like beta carotene in carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, juice-based drinks and other beverages.

3. The Powdered Food Color Additives Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Europe (Powdered Food Color Additives Market) held the largest Powdered Food Color Additives market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

4. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the soaring levels of production in countries like New Zealand and Australia in the Asia-Pacific region. The flourishing food sector in countries like Japan, India and China is further fueling the progress of the Powdered Food Color Additives Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. The Regulation on food additives (EU No 1333/2008) does not distinguish between synthetically or naturally derived color additives and thus all these colors are labelled with an E-number. There are 40 certified food color additives, labelled with E-numbers ranging from E100 to E180, of which 15 are of synthetic origin and 25 of natural of nature identical origin. Natural food colors like vibrant green, yellow and natural blue shades, observed soaring demand.

6. Its antioxidant characteristics, great nutrient content, and vivid color permit producers to include a 100% natural and clean label constituent list in their portfolio. With the next colossal wave of innovation in natural food colors probable, volume sales of Spirulina extract are anticipated to hike significantly in the next ten years. The most extensively utilized dyes are Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 – responsible for 90% of all dyes applied. They include carcinogens and may bring about allergic reactions. Every year, around 15 million pounds of synthetic dyes go into the U.S. food supply (well, the “processed” U.S. food supply). Since 1955, the intake of food color additives has heightened by five times owing to the large consumption of processed foods in the U.S. The application of coloring additives in food is challenged with debate.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Powdered Food Color Additives industry are -

1. Amrut International

2. GNT Group B.V.

3. AmeriColor Corp.

4. Kalsec Inc.

5. Sensient Colors LLC

