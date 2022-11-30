West Virginia Delegation Applauds Disaster Declaration Approval for Severe Storms in McDowell, Fayette Counties

November 29, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Representatives David McKinley (WV-1), Alex Mooney (WV-2) and Carol Miller (WV-3) applauded President Joe Biden’s approval of a federal disaster declaration for the state of West Virginia to help communities recover from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred on July 12th and 13th, 2022 in McDowell County and on August 14th and 15th, 2022 in Fayette County. The federal disaster declaration will allow West Virginia to access federal disaster aid for the affected communities to rebuild and recover from the widespread damage.





“I am pleased President Biden has approved the federal disaster declaration for the heavy storms in July and August that caused flooding, landslides and mudslides throughout McDowell and Fayette Counties. This decision is welcome news and will provide much needed support to the Mountain State and our communities impacted by the storms,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m grateful to the first responders, National Guard members and fellow West Virginians for helping McDowell and Fayette Counties recover and rebuild, and I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure West Virginia communities are prepared for any storm or disaster that comes our way.”





“West Virginia’s mountainous terrain often leaves our communities susceptible to flash floods, mudslides, and landslides, which can lead to devastating and destructive damage. I’m grateful for the efforts and service of our local leaders, first responders, and the West Virginia National Guard who sprang into action when these disasters struck over the summer. I’m glad the administration has approved our request for federal disaster aid, which will go a long way in helping communities in McDowell and Fayette counties recover,” Senator Capito said.





“West Virginians are no strangers to natural disasters and are resilient. This disaster assistance will be vital to ensure communities in McDowell and Fayette Counties can rebound and recover,” said Representative McKinley.





“I am pleased to see a disaster declaration approved in response to July’s severe storms. This assistance will help alleviate the damage and help expedite the recovery process for the residents of McDowell and Fayette Counties,” said Representative Mooney.





“I appreciate the Biden Administration for heeding our calls and declaring a disaster declaration for McDowell and Fayette Counties,” said Representative Miller. “This funding provides our communities with the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. I urge all West Virginians who were affected by the flooding in July and August to take advantage of these important resources. As the weeks continue, we look forward to seeing more funding come available to assist all other counties affected by the flooding.”