Organic Soybean Market Size to Boost US$2.4 billion By 2027 | CAGR 11.9% - IndustryARC

Rising living standards, soaring disposable incomes, and refining retail networks are expected to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Organic Soybean Market size is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Soybean is a legume family crop generally grown in East Asia for its edible seeds. The word organic simply refers to the farming technique undertaken to produce these beans. Organic soybean is grown under strict regulations instructed by regulatory bodies, such as no use of fertilizers, crop rotation, and no genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Soybean is home to several vital nutrients, dietary fiber, and polyunsaturated fatty acids such as linolenic acid, omega-6, palmitic acid, oleic acid, vitamin K1, thiamine, phosphorus, and folate. Owing to its properties, soybean has wide-scale applications ranging from animal feed to biofuels. Soy products, especially soybean milk, have drawn a following across the globe as the veganism trend is on the rise.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Soybean Market highlights the following areas -

1. The North America Organic Soybean Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high soybean production in the U.S. and Canada, full-fledged retail network, high urbanization, better health attentiveness among people, and comfortable disposable incomes.

2. The overwhelming surge in prevalence of chronic illnesses, heightening demand for soy associated products such as soy milk, growing veganism trends, widescale usage in the food and beverage industry, enlarging demand for better quality animal feed, ameliorating infrastructure in developing nations, rising disposable incomes, improving living standards are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Organic Soybean Market. Environmental calamities and high inflation rates are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Soybean Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Soybean Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Organic Soybean Market, based on the applications, can be further segmented into Animal feed, Personal care, Foods and beverages, and Industrial products (Cleaners, Paints, and Plastics), and Biodiesel. The food and beverages segment held the largest share in 2021. The soybean intake helps lower harmful cholesterol levels, muscle soreness, and cancer complications.

Organic Soybean Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Organic Soybean Market, based on distribution channels, can be further segmented into online and offline. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the comprehensive existence of physical stores. Moreover, rudimentary infrastructure in low-income countries is entirely consistent with the growth of the offline segment as it is keeping e-commerce companies out of business.

Organic Soybean Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Organic Soybean Market, based on Geography, can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share, with 32% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as high soybean production.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Soybean Industry are -

1. Simmons Grain Company

2. Korin Agricultural natural

3. The Hain Celestial Group

4. Montana Flour & Grains

5. Grain Millers Inc

