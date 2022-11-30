Magic Mushroom Market Size Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion with CAGR of 10.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Prevalence of Mental Disorders Helps to Drive Magic Mushroom Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Magic Mushroom Market Size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Magic Mushroom or Psilocybin mushrooms which are commonly known as shrooms, mushies, blue meanies, golden tops, liberty caps, philosopher's stones and liberties are a polyphyletic informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin that turns into psilocin upon ingestion. Psilocybin is considered one of the most well-known psychedelics, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations (SAMHSA). Magic mushrooms are potential drugs for depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, quitting smoking, alcohol addiction, cocaine addiction, cluster headaches and cancer-related or other end-of-life psychological distress. It functions as Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), which is known as a mind-altering drug. According to Mental Health America, 19.86% of adults are experiencing a mental illness which is equivalent to 50 million Americans and 4.91% are experiencing a severe mental illness. WHO declared depression as a common mental disorder and approximately 280 million people were affected by it in the world in 2021. Owing to such prevalence of diseases and disorders pharmaceutical companies and research centers focus on various methods to tackle these challenges using a polyphyletic group of mushrooms by using dephosphorylating and other methods to produce the novel drug. Psilocybin mushrooms remain a Schedule I drug according to the Drug Enforcement Administration and other Schedule I drugs include marijuana, MDMA and LSD. Owing to such potential of magic mushroom, various institutes and research centers focus on studying innovative drug production to treat various disorders. Such potential application of magic mushrooms helps to fuel the Magic Mushroom Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing burden of mental disorders and growing demand for lysergic acid diethylamide drugs help to grow Magic Mushroom Market Size in this region.

2. The Magic Mushroom Industry is predicted to increase owing to innovative drugs launched by key market players and research and development on Hygrophorus mushrooms. However, the lack of skilled technicians may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Magic Mushroom Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Magic Mushroom Market based on the form can be further segmented into Fresh and Processed. The Processed segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 10.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Magic Mushroom Market based on the end-use application type can be further segmented into pharmaceutical applications, Research Centers, Organizations and Others. The Pharmaceutical applications segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 11.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. TRD is estimated to affect about 5 million people in the U.S. at least 17 million American adults have MDD, which is more commonly referred to simply as “depression.” Depression is the leading cause of disability among Americans aged 15 to 44 and affects hundreds of millions of people globally, according to popular science. Such high potential of magic mushrooms in pharmaceuticals helps to drive the Magic Mushroom Share over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021. This is owing to the high burden of mental diseases and the growing demand for lysergic acid diethylamide drugs in this region. According to Mental Health America, 50 million adults are suffered from mental illness in 2021 and 7.74% of adults in America reported having a substance use disorder in the past year.

5. The state prevalence of adults with substance uses disorder ranges from 5.98% in Florida to 12.30% in the District of Columbia. Also, the estimated number of adults with serious suicidal thoughts is over 11.4 million - an increase of 664,000 people from 2021

6. In countries like Nepal, suicide is the leading cause of death among women aged 15-49. Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) contribute to 79% of global suicide cases in 2021, according to the Nepal Red Cross Society. Nepal is one of the LMICs which is ranked seventh globally and stands in the second position among South Asian countries based on the proportion of suicidal cases.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Magic Mushroom industry are -

1. Champignon Brands Inc.

2. Hollister Biosciences Inc

3. Red Light Holland

4. Axsome Therapeutics Inc

5. Johnson & Johnson

