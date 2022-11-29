The economic benefits of immigration

Increasing immigration to the United States is worthwhile: immigrants boost economic activity, promote innovation, and improve the productivity of American workers. But the system is broken and the immediate costs to welcoming immigrants are not evenly shared. Given these factors, the United States must examine ambitious ideas to reform its immigration system.

On December 7, The Hamilton Project will address reforms to the immigration system that would make it more equitable and increase economic growth. The event will feature introductory remarks by Hamilton Project Director Wendy Edelberg. The forum will also include two panel discussions featuring Ted Gayer (Niskanen Center), Jennifer Hunt (Rutgers University), Dane Linn (Business Roundtable), Anna Maria Mayda (Georgetown University), Eduardo Porter (Bloomberg Opinion), Kim Rueben (Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center), Eric Rodriguez (Unidos US), Tara Watson (The Brookings Institution), and John C. Yang (Asian Americans Advancing Justice).

The event coincides with the release of an interactive and two new Hamilton Project proposals that outline reforms to the green card system, visa system, and employment-based immigration as well as offer evidence in support of federal transfers to state and local governments to compensate for the near-term fiscal costs of immigration.

