Epoxy Curing Agents Market size is forecast to reach $4.3 billion by 2026 - IndustrtyARC

Epoxy Curing Agents Market size is forecast to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoxy Curing Agents Market size is forecast to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026, owing to the rising demand for epoxy curing agents from various end-use industries for applications such as coatings, adhesives, composite, and more. Epoxy resin has excellent bonding properties, and after curing, it has excellent properties on mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation owing to which it is used in these applications. In addition, the flourishing building & construction and wind energy sector globally are anticipated to be the major driving factor for the epoxy curing agent market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Epoxy curing agents market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the epoxy curing agents market, owing to the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents from the automotive industries. According to OICA, in 2019 the production of passenger cars has increased by 2.6 % in Malaysia.

2. The epoxy curing agents are extensively employed in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics.

3. Furthermore, increased demand for coatings and composites across numerous end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, wind energy, and others is predicted to have a significant positive impact on the demand for epoxy curing agents market in the upcoming years.

4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which various wind energy, and building & construction projects and operations are disruptively stopped, which is hampering the epoxy curing agents market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Amine curing agents held the largest share of more than 25% in the epoxy curing agent market in 2020, owing to their practical curing speeds and final thermoset performance. Additionally, amines curing agents are vastly used for forming high solid coatings. In addition, it offers features such as high corrosion resistance, retention of the edge, and thickness of the coating.

2. Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The composite material segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the epoxy curing agents market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6%, owing to the increasing demand for epoxy resins for the production of composite materials. Epoxies are mainly used for the manufacture of high-performance composites, as they offer advantages such as superior mechanical properties, resistance to corrosive liquids and environments, superior electrical properties, high-temperature performance, good substrate adhesion, and more.

3. Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 40% in the epoxy curing agents market in 2020, owing to the increasing automotive and aviation industries in the region. The increasing population and per capita income are boosting the automotive and aviation industry in the region. In most composites, the strength to weight ratio is higher than that of steel and aluminum.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Epoxy Curing Agents industry are:

1. Evonik Industries AG,

2. BASF SE,

3. Huntsman International LLC,

4. Cardolite Corporation,

5. Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

