At 5.18% CAGR, U.S. Cleanroom Technology Market Size to Hit $1,845 million by 2027

Increase in investments in hi-tech manufacturing sector is set to boost the U.S. Cleanroom Technology market growth.

IndustryARC, one of the leading market research firms in the world, predicts that the U.S. Cleanroom Technology Market would reach $1,845 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pharmaceutical held the major market share 38.51% in the industrial sector of U.S. In its latest report, IndustryARC has offered complete overview of the U.S. Cleanroom Technology market analysis, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the U.S. Cleanroom Technology Industry are:

1. Azbil Corporation

2. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

3. Terra Universal, Inc

4. DuPont De Nemours, Inc

5. Illinois Tool Works, Inc

Key Takeaways:

• Pharmaceutical dominated the U.S. Cleanroom Technology Market in terms of revenue in 2021 with the widespread of covid-19 which is set to drive the market.

• Equipment has the highest share 76.04% in terms of revenue owing to its increase in various applications.

• Increase in investments in hi-tech manufacturing sector is set to boost the market growth.



Segmental analysis:

• Equipment segment held the major share 76.04% of U.S. Cleanroom Technology Market in 2021 owing to the robust demand seen from various parts of applications, and increase in adoption of customized equipment. In addition to these, production innovations and government incentives would allow for robust manufacturing and demand leading to the market growth.

• Cleanroom technologies provide a controlled environment that protects pharmaceutical products from contamination and pollutants such as dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles. In the pharmaceutical industry, cleanroom technologies are in high demand owing to their role in providing a contamination-free environment for research and product development.

