OMOTON Expands Electronic Accessories Inventory for Holiday Season

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 -- OMOTON, a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic and mobile phone accessories, is pleased to share that they have expanded their inventory for the holiday season. The recent launches can be seen in laptop stands, tablet stands, cellphone stands, wireless keyboard and mouse sets, screen protectors for iPads, and many others. The products are available for delivery through Amazon across the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. OMOTON stands and holders category carries an incredible range of stylish, portable, and lightweight holders and stands for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.





OMOTON



Customers can now shop for bike phone holders, car phone holder with wireless charger, charger stand holder, gooseneck phone and tablet holder stand, laptop stand, magnetic car phone holders, phone & watch holder, phone stands, tablet stand, and other styles. The Laptop Stand LA02 model supports most devices from 10 inches to 15.6 inches including Macbook Air/Pro, iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Mini, ThinkPad, Chromebook, Microsoft Surface, and others. The height-adjustable tablet and laptop stand can elevate the device at six different heights for the comfort of the users. It is foldable, portable, and has a cooling function and soft rubber pads that keep the stand from slipping and scratching the table.

The Bluetooth keyboard and mouse set is compatible with iPad and iPhone. The powerful Bluetooth connection ensures a powerful and reliable connection within a range of 10m or 33ft. The keyboard offers a precise, quiet, responsive, and comfortable typing experience. The ergonomic design makes it easy for longer hours of use. The wireless keyboard and mouse set is perfect for all windows operated devices including computers, desktops, laptops, and PCs. The contoured keyboard fits in hand perfectly and reduces hand fatigue. The small USB receiver promises a reliable connection within 33ft.

There are screen protectors for iPad versions too. There is a screen protector for every latest model, which is why they promise absolute fit. Offering flawless compatibility with the Apple Pen, these protectors are backed by a multi-touch subsystem. One can install the protector without any help. The bubble-free adhesive protects the devices from dust by offering full coverage. Made up of 0.33mm ultra-thin HD tempered glass that is backed by plasma oleophobic coating treatment, this screen protector maintains 99.99% feel and responsiveness as the original screen.

The screen protectors are also available from Samsung, Google, Huawei, and other leading brands and tablet manufacturers such as Motorola and Microsoft. The other latest arrivals are the USB microphone for computers and the USB C to USB adapter. The products featured here contribute to clutter-free organized workspaces at work or at home offices. And all the accessories are reasonably priced, making perfect holiday gifts.

To learn more visit https://omoton.com/collections/stand-holder

About OMOTON

OMOTON was founded by Daniel Chan. OMOTON screen protectors were the first line of products followed by smartphone stands, tablet stands, laptop stands, wireless keyboard and mouse sets, Bluetooth keyboard and mouse sets, screen protectors for iPads, and many others.

