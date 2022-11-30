Rosco, Inc. Granted 5-Year Exemption for Commercial Vehicle Digital Camera Monitor System (CV Digital CMS) DCAMS™ [Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0186]

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announces its decision to grant a limited 5-year exemption to Rosco, Inc. to allow motor carriers to operate commercial vehicles (CVs) with the company's CV Digital Camera Monitor System (CMS) called DCAMS, as an alternative to rear-vision mirrors required by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs).

JAMAICA, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosco, Inc. dba Rosco Vision, applied for an exemption from 49 CFR 393.80(a) to allow its CV Digital CMS, named DCAMS (Digital Camera and Monitor System) to be installed as an alternative to automotive rear-vision mirrors through Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0186. FMCSA has reviewed the Rosco CV Digital CMS submission and believes that the Rosco DCAMS is likely to achieve a level of safety equivalent to or greater than the level of safety than standard rear-view mirrors. FMCSA has determined that the Rosco DCAMS exceeds both the FOV required by FMVSS No. 111 and rear-vision mirrors currently installed by manufacturers. The exemption is applicable December 4, 2022 and ending December 4, 2027.

Offering better visibility around the vehicle, the Rosco DCAMS has been engineered to replace rear-vision mirrors on commercial vehicles. The digital cameras and monitors cover views shown in both the flat and convex lenses of rear-vision mirrors.

The Rosco DCAMS includes two monitors and two housings for the connected cameras. The two monitors are mounted on each of the a-pillars providing the driver with an enhanced field-of-vision (FOV) and clearer images in all weather conditions. The DCAMS monitors provide superior visibility and brighter images during the day and night, and include heated cameras to prevent frost on lenses in cold temperatures. The aerodynamic design of the camera housings offers fuel savings and efficient operations, while the low profile and high mounting location reduces the risk of impacts with objects, thus reducing costs associated with damage.

Rosco is a leading global supplier of vision safety solutions to the bus and truck marketplace with over 115 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. Since 1907, Rosco has been headquartered in New York City, keeping their products engineered, manufactured, and supported in the USA. Today, Rosco remains the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America and continues to develop technological innovations for safer roads. Rosco's intelligent solutions include AI-powered cameras and recording, cutting edge collision avoidance systems, and cloud-based SaaS platforms that improve safety, fleet efficiency, and driver productivity. Rosco's staff has grown to over 275 employees in facilities totaling 175,000 square feet. Distinguished bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco products on new vehicles include Freightliner / Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, Navistar/IC Bus, Forest River/Starcraft, Oshkosh, Morgan Olson, Utilimaster, and many others.

