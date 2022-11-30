Media advisory - Minister Boissonnault's tour of Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of his tour of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will meet with counterparts, business leaders and stakeholders from various local tourism industries and organizations.

The details are as follows and are subject to change:

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

8:00 am (AT)

Minister Boissonnault will deliver a speech and participate in a fireside chat at the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia's 2022 Tourism Summit at the Westin in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

A media availability will follow.

Note: Open to media. Members of the media who wish to participate in the media availability are asked to register in advance with Gabriel Felcarek at gabriel.felcarek@ised-isde.gc.ca.

10:00 am (AT)

Minister Boissonnault will attend a site tour at The PIER and the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to learn about the institutions and their operations, as well as current challenges and opportunities.

Note: Closed to media.

11:30 am (AT)

Minister Boissonnault will participate in a round table with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce at Discover Halifax in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to discuss the current state of the tourism sector in the province.

Note: Closed to media.

1:00 pm (AT)

Minister Boissonnault will attend a bilateral meeting with the Honourable Pat Dunn, Nova Scotia's Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, at the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage offices in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to discuss the state of the tourism industry in Nova Scotia and across Canada.

Note: Closed to media.

Stay connected

Follow @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using #CdnTourismJobs.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada