Anime Town Conventions To Host Greenville's First Large Anime Convention in January 2023

The event will feature the biggest Anime Voice Actors to ever come to the Greenville, SC area with stars from Naruto, My Hero Academia, Pokemon, Bleach, Fairy Tail, Avatar, and many more

November 29, 2022 - Anime lovers and gaming enthusiasts in Greenville, SC are set to begin the new year on an exciting note as Anime Town Conventions concludes arrangements for hosting Greenville's first large Anime convention. Scheduled to hold on the 28th and 29th of January 2023, Anime Town Greenville will bring some of the biggest Anime voice actors to the city, including top stars from popular shows such as Naruto, My Hero Academia, Pokemon, Bleach, Fairy Tail, Avatar and many more.

The event which is open to fans of all ages will take place at the Greenville Convention Center, where attendees will be treated to an exciting lineup of memorable activities. A passport currently available for purchase on the program's website will grant access to registered participants, who will have a swell time listening to interesting panel discussions by popular anime voice actors and also revel in the colour and frenzy of cosplay.

Celebrated Anime stars such as Jiraiya from Naruto, Neil Kaplan, Greg Baldwin, and John Swasey are all expected to be in attendance, giving guests the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet their favourite stars while dressed up as their favourite Anime and gaming cosplay. Other Anime actors expected to grace the event are Jessie Flower, Erica Schroeder, and Keith Silverstein, as well as David Lodge of the Power Rangers Franchise who will be making his first-ever live appearance in South Carolina.

In addition to the scheduled activities, the convention will also feature lots of amazing food vendors and cosplay merchants, allowing attendees to discover amazing finds as their tastebuds are treated to mouth-watering cuisines. For further information about Anime Town Greenville, please reach out to Anime Town Conventions via the contact info below.

About Anime Town Conventions

Anime Town Conventions is an innovative congregation of stakeholders in the anime industry driven to provide anime lovers and gaming enthusiasts with an authentic convention experience, while still bringing the “home” feeling to the event right from the first step into the venue.

Media Contact

Company Name: Anime Town Conventions

Contact Person: Tim Hyde

Email: Send Email

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://www.animetowncons.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Anime Town Conventions To Host Greenville\'s First Large Anime Convention in January 2023