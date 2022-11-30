52 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Named 'Top Lawyers' by Boston Magazine
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office announces that 52 of its attorneys are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."
The "Top Lawyers" list is specially curated to showcase the region's finest legal minds. To compile the guide, lawyers in the area are invited to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of practice areas. The top nominees in each area are then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers and are chosen for both their credentials and the high number of votes they receive.
The following Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys are recognized as "Top Lawyers" in the listed practice areas:
- Charles W. Azano - Bankruptcy & Workout
- Jonathan Bell - Corporate Law
- Mark A. Berthiaume - Commercial Litigation
- Gregory S. Bombard - Commercial Litigation
- Angela C. Bunnell - Commercial Litigation
- Amanda L. Carney - Labor & Employment
- Dina E. Conlin - Real Estate
- Joseph J. Curran - Tax Law
- Gregory R. Daddario - Corporate Law
- Joseph P. Davis III - Corporate Law
- Jean M. Deluca - Banking & Financial Services
- John A. DeTore - Energy Oil & Gas
- William C. Donovan - Corporate Law
- Zachary A. Dovitz - Real Estate
- Anne V. Dunne - Commercial Litigation
- David J. Dykeman - Intellectual Property Rights
- John F. Farraher, Jr. - Civil Law Litigation
- Roman Fayerberg - Intellectual Property Rights
- David C. Fixler - Energy Oil & Gas
- Elizabeth W. Fraser - Business Law
- Jack S. Gearan - Labor & Employment
- Prashant Girinath - Intellectual Property Rights
- Gary R. Greenberg - Civil Law Litigation
- David S. Harburger - Intellectual Property Rights
- Edward S. Hershfield - Real Estate
- Alison T. Holdway - Commercial Litigation
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor - Intellectual Property Rights
- Bradley A. Jacobson - Corporate Law
- Michael E. Jusczyk - Banking & Financial Services
- Justin F. Keith - Labor & Employment
- Zachary C. Kleinsasser - Intellectual Property Rights
- Emily Ladd-Kravitz - Corporate Law
- Gregory K. Lawrence - Energy Oil & Gas
- Lauren A. Liss - Land Use Environment
- Eric W. Macaux - Energy Oil & Gas
- David G. Mandelbaum - Land Use Environment
- James D. Masterman - Eminent Domain
- Terence P. McCourt - Labor & Employment
- Christopher H. Milton - Real Estate
- Colleen A. Murphy - Bankruptcy & Workout
- Paul J. Murphy - Education
- John Pappalardo - Criminal Defense White Collar
- Kelly M. Pesce - Labor & Employment
- Chinh H. Pham - Intellectual Property Rights
- James P. Redding - Tax Law
- Linda M. Ricci - Criminal Defense White Collar
- Bethany A. Stokes - Intellectual Property Rights
- David G. Thomas - Class Action
- Kevin J. Walsh - Bankruptcy & Workout
- Mian R. Wang - Commercial Litigation
- Jennifer H. Weiss - Tax Law
- Jeffrey M. Wolf - Bankruptcy & Workout
