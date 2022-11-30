With 7.9% CAGR, Kale Powder Market Size Worth $741.2 million by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The widening applicative use of kale powder in various forms of beverages and other associated has proven to be a key driver for the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Kale Powder Market size is estimated to reach a revenue of $741.2 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Kale is considered a cruciferous green of the Brassicaceae family. Moreover, kale powder is a concentrated form obtained from the kale leaves. Kale leaves are harvested at a time when they are optimally ripened and are freeze-dried until they are brittle enough and later pulverized into dusty powder. Kale has been considered a significant source of all phytonutrient or phytochemical components, such as glucosinolates, anthocyanins, carotenoids, amino acids, and sugars.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Kale Powder Market highlights the following areas -

1.Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the robust demand for green-leafy vegetables in the region primarily driven by the growth of the vegan movement in the region. Furthermore, Canada has been an active importer of kale powder and leaves owing to its multiplicative health benefits. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027, owing to the rising adoption of consuming healthy diets in smoothies and other advanced product launches.

2. The market for kale powder is primarily driven by the increasing cases of cancer, type-2 diabetes, and other forms of ailments, along with the rise of veganism in advanced economies such as Germany and Canada. However, major product recalls owing to contamination and heavy usage of pesticides hamper the product market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities will be provided in the Global Kale Powder Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Kale Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Global Kale powder, based on product type, can be further segmented into Air Dry, Freeze Dry, and Others. Freeze Dry held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Kale Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Global Kale Powder Market, based on distribution channels, can be further segmented into Offline Sales Channel (= Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Grocery Shops, and other Retail Shops) and Online Sales Channels.

Kale Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Global Kale Powder market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in 2021. Adopting heavy vegan meals in daily diets has allowed the market to grip and generate more substantial revenues each year.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Kale Powder Industry are -

1. Indigo Herbs Ltd,

2. The Green Labs,

3. The Kale Factory,

4. AS Jungle Nutrition,

5. Honest to Goodness

