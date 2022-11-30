Eleven Experts from Leading Medical Institutions and Eight Experts from Eisai Publish Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease in the New England Journal of Medicine

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced today that the results from Eisai's large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical study of lecanemab (development code: BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the world's most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals. For the details of the paper, please refer to: www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2212948.

The rapid publication of the Clarity AD study results demonstrates Eisai's strong commitment to trust and transparency based on Eisai's human health care mission. Eisai and Biogen remain committed to disclosing data and information on lecanemab. If approved, we will work to bring the drug expeditiously to people living with early AD and their families.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such an investigational agent will successfully gain health authority approval.

