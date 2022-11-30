Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,067 in the last 365 days.

Eleven Experts from Leading Medical Institutions and Eight Experts from Eisai Publish Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease in the New England Journal of Medicine

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced today that the results from Eisai's large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical study of lecanemab (development code: BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the world's most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals. For the details of the paper, please refer to: www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2212948.

The rapid publication of the Clarity AD study results demonstrates Eisai's strong commitment to trust and transparency based on Eisai's human health care mission. Eisai and Biogen remain committed to disclosing data and information on lecanemab. If approved, we will work to bring the drug expeditiously to people living with early AD and their families.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such an investigational agent will successfully gain health authority approval.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/pdf/enews202284pdf.pdf.

Source: BiogenEisai

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

You just read:

Eleven Experts from Leading Medical Institutions and Eight Experts from Eisai Publish Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease in the New England Journal of Medicine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.