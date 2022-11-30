Submit Release
Stanford University student receives SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Alana Mermin-Bunnell a STEM Scholarship recipient.

The SBB Research Group Foundation named Alana Mermin-Bunnell as a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Alana, a junior, studies Bioengineering at Stanford University. She currently works in the Skyler-Scott lab researching bioprinting with a focus on pediatric hearts. She also developed an ultra-low-cost, multi-material bioprinter to make it more accessible for labs and schools.

"Alana's exemplary contribution in bioengineering is exactly the innovation we want to support," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm. The Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

