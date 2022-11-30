Submit Release
Crocs, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. CROX, a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:45pm ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. CROX is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com.  To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
clin@crocs.com

PR Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
mlayton@crocs.com

