Structural Foam Market size is forecast to reach $44 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Structural Foam Market size is forecast to reach $44 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural Foam Market size is forecast to reach $44 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026. The building and construction industry's rapid expansion is expected to be a major driver of the industry's growth. Structural foams are made from materials such as expanded polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and so on which are lighter and have a higher weight-to-strength ratio than most solid plastics. They are used in a variety of applications to provide longevity, conductivity, heat resistance, and power, such as wind turbines, automobile parts, building roof, door, and column insulation, and so on. Because of its ability to reinforce structural loads and provide insulation, the product is widely used in building and construction. India plans to invest US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure over the next five years, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Structural Foam market highlights the following areas -

1. North America is expected to dominate the structural foam market in 2020, because of the increased use of structural foams in wind turbines and construction activities in this region.

2. Increasing use of structural foams in material handling equipment used for short-distance transportation of goods within a production facility is expected to drive the global structural foam market.

3. Increasing adoption of plastic pallets as an alternative to traditional wooden pallets, particularly structural foam pallets is further expected to drive the structural foam demand in the material handling segment.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Structural Foam Market Segment Analysis – By Product : Polyethylene held the largest share in the global structural foam market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Polyethylene foam is a lightweight, flexible, robust, and closed-cell material that is commonly used in the packaging of delicate products, automotive, and other applications.

2. Structural Foam Market Segment Analysis – By Source : Building & construction held the largest share in the structural foam market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The increasing investment in infrastructure development is significantly increasing which is driving structural foam market growth. For instance, in 2019, China has proposed a $142 billion investment in 26 infrastructure projects. According to the International Trade Administration, the Chinese construction industry is expected to expand at a rate of 5% per year in real terms between 2019 and 2023. (ITA).

3. Structural Foam Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the structural foam market in 2020 with a share of 35%. The growing use of these lightweight materials made of expanded polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, polyurethane, etc., in wind turbines, buildings, and construction is driving the industry growth. Residential building is seeing significant investment in the United States, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. According to the US Census Bureau, the value of residential and nonresidential construction put in place in January 2020 increased to $567,555 million and $470,986 million, respectively, from $546,532 million and $466,436 million in December 2019.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Structural Foam industry are:

1. One Plastic Group,

2. Bayer MaterialScience,

3. BASF SE,

4. Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd.

5. Evonik Industries

