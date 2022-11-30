Public Notice: DHHL Molokaʻi District Office Scheduled Closures

(Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ (DHHL) Molokaʻi District Office will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the following dates for software training and updates:

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Those in need of services from the Department should plan accordingly around the scheduled closures. For more information, call (808) 560-6107.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

(808) 620-9591

[email protected]