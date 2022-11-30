Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market Size Expected to Reach US$3.8 Billion with CAGR of 10.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market Size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The lactic acid in animal feed is used to boost feed intake and improves digestive health by promoting optimal acidification of the stomach. Latic acid is from a group of alpha hydroxy acids which is naturally found in food. Lactic acid is commercially produced using anaerobic fermentation in which carbohydrates is hydrolyzed by using anaerobic bacteria to produce lactic acid or lactate. Lactic acid is employed in various animal feed for poultry, swine, ruminants, aqua, and others. Lactic acid is predominantly used as prebiotic in animal food supplements. Lactic Acid Producing Bacteria (LAB) play a major role in the production of lactic acid. LAB has antimicrobial properties and is used in animal feed as probiotics or in the treatment of a variety of diseases. LAB can inhibit harmful microorganisms with their arsenal or through a competitive exclusion mechanism based on competition for binding sites and nutrients. LAB endowed with specific enzymatic functions (amylase, protease, acetaldehyde and others) can improve nutrient acquisition as well as animal immune system stimulation. In livestock production, LAB contributes to animal performance, health, and productivity. The alpha hydroxy acid is safe at 50,000?mg/kg complete feed for functional ruminants and pigs and at 20,000mg/kg feed for all the other animal species and categories except for pre-ruminants for which a safe level cannot be established according to European Food Safety Authority article published in April 2022. The various benefits of lactic acids in animals, the growing humanization of pets around the world and increasing demand for meat and other animal products create scope for alpha hydroxy acid and Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market. Also, increasing expenditure on R&D and innovative product launches by key market players help to grow the Lactic Acid in Animal Feed Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant Acid in Animal Feed Market Share in the year 2021, owing to the strong demand for Lactic Acid in Animal Feed Industry and major demand from the poultry industry.

2. The Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market is predicted to increase owing to the growing demand for maltogenic alpha-amylase in functional food and beverages.

3. However, the growing number of vegan populations restrain market expansion over the forecast period 2022-2027. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market based on the animal type can be further segmented into Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aqua, and Others. The Poultry segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 10.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Research studies found that Campylobacter infection in the presence of the probiotic L. fermentum CCM7514 exerts a positive effect on the intestinal architecture of birds exposed to pathogens and favorably regulates the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which may lead to a more effective response to Campylobacter invasion.

3. The Liquid segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 10.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Liquid lactic acids help to reduce dry matter loss, lysine breakdown, formation of biogenic amines, and phytate-phosphorus and this is proved by Translational Animal Science in January 2022.

4. The Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021. This is owing to the increasing demand for meat in Europe, according to the European Commission report published in December 2021, per capita meat consumption in Europe is expected to be 67kg by 2031, and poultry meat consumption is resulted to increase in per capita consumption of 23.5kg in 2021 to 24.8kg per capita in 2021.

5. organic milk production in European Union is anticipated to grow from 3.5% in 2019 to 8% in 2031. Such high production of milk and consumption of meat in the European Union create demand for lactic acid in animal feed which helps to grow the Lactic Acid In Animal Feed Market Share in this region.

6. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 11.3% over the forecast period 2022-2022. This is owing to the increasing population in this region and the growing demand for protein-rich food, such as milk & milk products, eggs, and meat. According to Veterinarian Digital, a magazine of veterinary information, the cold chain is anticipated to grow by 12% from 2022 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lactic Acid In Animal Feed industry are -

1. Corbion

2. Biomin

3. Kemin Industries, Inc

4. NOVUS International

5. BASF S

