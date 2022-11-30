Submit Release
 Public informational meetings scheduled for the Honoapiilani Highway Improvement project

Posted on Nov 29, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be hosting two virtual and one in-person public informational meetings, to discuss the Honoapiilani Highway Improvement project, from Pāpalaua Beach Park to Launiupoko. The meetings will present HDOT’s plan to secure Maui’s coastal roadway from seasonal ocean swells and storm surges that cause shoreline erosion and damage.

Meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Noon to 2 p.m.
Virtual Meeting-Daytime Session
Join online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83656665488
Join by phone: (877) 853 5257 (Toll Free)
Zoom Meeting ID: 836 5666 5488

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Virtual Meeting-Evening Session
Join online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85208336917
Join by phone: (877) 853 5257 (Toll Free)
Zoom Meeting ID: 852 0833 6917

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lahaina Civic Center
1840 Honoapiilani Highway, 96761

HDOT encourages the public to attend and provide input on the proposed coastline improvements. For more information on the Honoapiilani Highway Improvement project, visit their website at https://www.honoapiilanihwyimprovements.com/.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Matthew Small at [email protected] or by phone at (808) 566-2228. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request.

###

