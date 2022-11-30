Neopentyl Glycol Market size is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Neopentyl Glycol Market size is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neopentyl Glycol Market size is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Owning to its great thermal and chemical stability, neopentyl glycol has a promising future in the manufacturing of automotive and aircraft engine lubricants, greases, and hydraulic fluids. Changing patterns towards the usage of low/non-VOC chemical compounds as an alternative to standard resins will help the sector thrive in the coming years. Growing demand for paint and coatings, particularly powder coatings, will open up new business prospects for industry players. The use of products as an intermediary in the manufacture of various chemical products such as synthetic esters, polyester resins encouraged by factors such as high oxidation resistance, non-polar chemical character, and availability in flake, molten, and slurry form. Rising energy prices, shifting preferences toward sustainability, and rising global emissions owing to unsustainable fossil fuel burning are expected to boost product usage in the coming years.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Neopentyl-Glycol-Market-Research-508121

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Neopentyl Glycol market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the neopentyl glycol market, owing to the increased construction activities and various government initiatives such as 100 smart cities and Housing for all by 2022 in the region.

2. Due to various government regulations governing chemical manufacture and VOC emission limits, demand for neopentyl glycol is increasing.

3. The paint and coatings demand is growing quickly, owing to the increased demand from the building and construction, as well as the automotive and transportation industries. The increasing demand for and penetration of protective coatings in the ever-changing industrial sectors have a beneficial impact on the neopentyl glycol industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508121

Segmental Analysis:

1. Neopentyl Glycol Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Flakes held the largest share in the Neopentyl glycol market in 2020, this is due to the flake structure's unique features. Neopentyl glycol is easier to store in the form of flakes, which is driving up demand in the resin and coatings business. Powder coatings, stove enamels, gel coats, coil coatings, reinforced plastics, and esters for the creation of synthetic lubricants are all made with neopentyl glycol flakes. The demand for neopentyl glycol flake is increasing due to key benefits such as simplicity of handling during storage, enhanced usability, and low maintenance in terms of transportation and application.

2. Neopentyl Glycol Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Coating & insulation held the largest share in the neopentyl glycol market in 2020. Neopentyl glycol is extensively utilized in insulation and coating applications due to its strong chemical and thermal durability. The growing demand for automotive insulation to reduce engine heat problems will boost neopentyl glycol's use in the automotive industry.

3. Neopentyl Glycol Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry : Building & Construction held the largest share in the neopentyl glycol market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7%, due to its wide use in paint & coatings applications. Neopentyl glycol is frequently used in the painting and coating industries due to its excellent scratch resistance. The market for neopentyl glycol is growing due to the effective penetration of protective coatings in expanding industrial sectors. In 2019, China government invested 1.9 billion on 13 public housing projects.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Neopentyl Glycol industry are:

1. BASF,

2. Eastman Chemicals,

3. LG Chem,

4. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical,

5. OXEA.

Click on the following link to buy the Neopentyl Glycol Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508121

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Glycol Ethers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11707/glycol-ethers-market.html

B. Antifreeze Coolant Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15598/antifreeze-coolant-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062