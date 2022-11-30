With 7.7% CAGR, IGBT & Thyristor Market Size Worth $12.6 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

IGBT has been witnessing significant growth in automotive sector, owing to adoption of electric vehicle.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The IGBT & Thyristor Market is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2027 after growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.7% from 2022-2027. APAC IGBT market is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate during 2022-2027 at 9.4%. The IGBT market in this region is mainly driven by the rising production of electric vehicles. The top players in the market are Infineon, Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd.

Introduction:

IndustryARC, one of the leading market research firms in the world, predicts that the IGBT & Thyristor Market would reach $12.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The automotive sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In its latest report, IndustryARC has offered complete overview of the IGBT & Thyristor market analysis, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505282

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the IGBT & Thyristor Industry are:

1. Infineon

2. Littelfuse

3. Fuji Electric

4. Renesas Electronics Corporation

5. ROHM Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways:

• Implementation of new policies such as credit score on manufacturing of the electric vehicles and new government regulations for the reduction of the CO2 is anticipated to increase the production of the electric vehicle which is set to increase the usage of IGBT which will impact the growth of IGBT market.

• The increasing focus and investments in R&D for new IGBT chip and module which helps in reducing the power consumption, and improve chip density, thermal resistivity and efficiency would further strengthen the position of IGBT market.

• APAC holds a major share of IGBT market. The growth of the market is this region is driven by the increasing number of startups which are focusing on introducing new technologies which will enhance the performance of the battery of the EVs is driving the IGBT market.



Click on the following link to buy the IGBT & Thyristor Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505282

Segmental analysis:

• EV adoption has been increasing tremendously owing to government regulations for controlled emission driving, along with economical features that EV offers compared to diesel and petrol vehicles. Similarly, government in many countries are taking several initiatives to promote electric vehicles.

• The 800-1200V segment accounts for the largest share of the IGBT & Thyristor market at 34.2% in 2021. To target the largest IGBT market, all manufacturers offer 600V – 1,200V components, with a new range of products being primarily focused on 800 to 1,000V.

• Governments in countries like India, China, and Japan are promoting electric vehicle through various programs. For instance, in 2019, China government is in plans to introduce a credit system, wherein automakers are required to earn credits on EV production, if they wish to manufacture conventional vehicle.

Have more doubts? Click here for more detailed information:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Igbt-Thyristor-Market-Research-505282

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes over 500 reports annually. We cover major industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals & Materials, Energy & Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences and Healthcare.

Related Reports:

A. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market - Forecast (2022 - 2027):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15423/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-igbt-market.html

B. Thin Film Transistor Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2021 - 2026:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Thin-Film-Transistor-Market-Research-509482

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062