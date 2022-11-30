Submit Release
Road Re-Opened RT 5 Derby between Beebe Rd to Fish and Game Rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

US RT 5 in Derby Vermont between Fish and Game Road and Beebe Rd has been reopened. Fire crews are still on scene use caution in the area and expect delays.

 

Vermont State Police Derby

802-334-8881

 

 

 

 

Subject: Road Closure RT 5 Derby between Beebe Rd to Fish and Game Rd

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US RT 5 in Derby Vermont between Fish and Game Road and Beebe Rd is closed for a working structure fire. Multiple Fire Departments and Vermont State Police are on scene.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

 

 

