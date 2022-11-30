At 14.0% CAGR, Global Healthcare Robots Market Size to Hit $8.2 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demand for managed care and a shortage of healthcare professionals drive the growth of the Healthcare Robots industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The Healthcare Robots Market is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2027 after growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.0% from 2022-2027. In 2021, the North America Healthcare Robots Market accounted for 37.9% of total sales. The top players in the market are Accuray Inc., Hacoma AG, Major Robotics Ltd, Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc.

Introduction:

IndustryARC, one of the leading market research firms in the world, predicts that the Healthcare Robots Market would reach $8.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increased demand for managed care and a shortage of healthcare professionals drive the growth of the Healthcare Robots industry. In its latest report, IndustryARC has offered complete overview of the Healthcare Robots market analysis, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Robots Industry are:

1. Accuray Inc.

2. Hacoma AG

3. Major Robotics Ltd

4. Stryker Corporation

5. Titan Medical Inc.

Key Takeaways:

• The rising use of robot-assisted training in Rehabilitation Therapy is a major factor driving the market growth. As it provides high-dose and high-intensity training, robotic rehabilitation therapy is effective for patients with motor difficulties caused by stroke or spinal cord damage.

• The enhancement of gait function in stroke patients is one of the applications of robot-assisted therapy. Bionik, a robotics company focused on enabling rehabilitation and assistive solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced the completion of the Robot-Assisted Training for the Upper Limb after Stroke (RATULS) trial in May 2019 by utilizing the Companies in Motion Robotic Therapy Systems.

• Expensive surgical procedures and rising healthcare costs are poised to create hurdles for the Healthcare Robots Market Report.

Segmental analysis:

• Based on Products, Healthcare Robots Market is segmented into Surgical Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic System, Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems. In 2021, the Surgical Robots category accounted for the greatest revenue market share at 36.5%.

• Healthcare Robots Market is segmented into Orthopedics, Laparoscopy, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynecology and Others. The neurology segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period 2022-2027, based on application.

• Based on Geography, in 2021, the North America Healthcare Robots Market accounted for 37.9% of total sales. Because of the quick adoption of new technology, North America has been a promising geographical market globally for the previous decade. The increasing number of hospitals being built with advanced equipment is expected to boost market demand.

• The Asia region's growing demand for modern healthcare infrastructure systems is likely to continue to expand in the future years. The increasing adoption of instrument-based services is driving demand for medical robots in China, but other issues, such as a shortage of experienced physiotherapists and caretakers, are also driving demand.

