At 14.0% CAGR, Global Healthcare Robots Market Size to Hit $8.2 billion by 2027

IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demand for managed care and a shortage of healthcare professionals drive the growth of the Healthcare Robots industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
The Healthcare Robots Market is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2027 after growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.0% from 2022-2027. In 2021, the North America Healthcare Robots Market accounted for 37.9% of total sales. The top players in the market are Accuray Inc., Hacoma AG, Major Robotics Ltd, Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc.

Introduction:

IndustryARC, one of the leading market research firms in the world, predicts that the Healthcare Robots Market would reach $8.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increased demand for managed care and a shortage of healthcare professionals drive the growth of the Healthcare Robots industry. In its latest report, IndustryARC has offered complete overview of the Healthcare Robots market analysis, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17093

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Robots Industry are:
1. Accuray Inc.
2. Hacoma AG
3. Major Robotics Ltd
4. Stryker Corporation
5. Titan Medical Inc.

Key Takeaways:

• The rising use of robot-assisted training in Rehabilitation Therapy is a major factor driving the market growth. As it provides high-dose and high-intensity training, robotic rehabilitation therapy is effective for patients with motor difficulties caused by stroke or spinal cord damage.

• The enhancement of gait function in stroke patients is one of the applications of robot-assisted therapy. Bionik, a robotics company focused on enabling rehabilitation and assistive solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced the completion of the Robot-Assisted Training for the Upper Limb after Stroke (RATULS) trial in May 2019 by utilizing the Companies in Motion Robotic Therapy Systems.

• Expensive surgical procedures and rising healthcare costs are poised to create hurdles for the Healthcare Robots Market Report.

Click on the following link to buy the Healthcare Robots Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17093

Segmental analysis:

• Based on Products, Healthcare Robots Market is segmented into Surgical Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic System, Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems. In 2021, the Surgical Robots category accounted for the greatest revenue market share at 36.5%.

• Healthcare Robots Market is segmented into Orthopedics, Laparoscopy, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynecology and Others. The neurology segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period 2022-2027, based on application.

• Based on Geography, in 2021, the North America Healthcare Robots Market accounted for 37.9% of total sales. Because of the quick adoption of new technology, North America has been a promising geographical market globally for the previous decade. The increasing number of hospitals being built with advanced equipment is expected to boost market demand.

• The Asia region's growing demand for modern healthcare infrastructure systems is likely to continue to expand in the future years. The increasing adoption of instrument-based services is driving demand for medical robots in China, but other issues, such as a shortage of experienced physiotherapists and caretakers, are also driving demand.

Have more doubts? Click here for more detailed information:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17093/healthcare-robots-market.html

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes over 500 reports annually. We cover major industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals & Materials, Energy & Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences and Healthcare.

Related Reports:

A. Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market - Forecast (2022 - 2027):

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Medical-Robots-Transforming-Healthcare-Market-Research-501242

B. Medical Robots Market-Forecast (2021-2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/2331/Medical-Robotics-Market-Research-Report.html

Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+ +1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

At 14.0% CAGR, Global Healthcare Robots Market Size to Hit $8.2 billion by 2027

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+ +1 614-588-8538
Company/Organization
IndustryARC

,
United States
+1 614-588-8538
Visit Newsroom
About

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.

About IndustryARC

More From This Author
Aerosol Propellant Market worth $11 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.4% - IndustryARC
Lithium Compounds Market Size to Boost USD 13.8 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 8.3% - IndustryARC
At 8.5 % CAGR, Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Size Worth USD 826.3 Million by 2026: IndustryARC
View All Stories From This Author