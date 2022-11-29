Submit Release
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Congressman Donald McEachin

NEBRASKA, November 29 - Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Congressman Donald McEachin

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin.

 

McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th  District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017.  He passed away on November 28, 2022, after his battle with cancer.

 

Flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full staff tomorrow. 

