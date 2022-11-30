Allianz Partners Joins Running USA to Support Growth and Success of Running Industry
Allianz Partners offers Event Registration Protector, which can help provide both peace of mind for runners and protection for registration fees.
Allianz Partners USA, a leader in travel protection and consumer specialty insurance, has joined industry trade organization Running USA to further support the growth and success of the running industry. Allianz Partners promotes active living and appreciates its capacity to empower individuals and communities. Becoming a member of Running USA will help Allianz Partners extend their commitment to both this principle and the running industry. To help both racers and event organizers, Allianz offers Event Registration ProtectorSM, which can help provide both peace of mind for runners and protection for registration fees when participants can’t run for a reason covered under their plan.
Race registration protection is available to runners at top competitions around the country and was most recently available at the 45th running of the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, held on November 12, 2022 in Richmond, VA. Thousands of runners and spectators came out for the historic race dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon.” In the words of the CEO of Allianz Partners USA, Jeff Wright: “We believe in promoting an active, healthy lifestyle among our associates and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with [race organizer] Sports Backers to celebrate active living and create a wonderful weekend of fun and fitness.” Allianz Partners became the name sponsor for the first time in 2022, raising the company’s profile among Richmond residents and the racing community.
Race registration protection plans can reimburse registrants up to 100 percent of pre-paid non-refundable registration expenses if a racer cannot attend for a number of covered reasons, such as covered injury/illness (of the racer or a family member), job loss, transportation delays, military/family/legal obligations, and more, depending on their plan.* The plans also include 24/7 assistance services, which can offer racers help with race-related problems or questions when things don’t go quite as planned.
Looking to build on their partnerships, such as with Sports Backers, Allianz Partners became a “Foundation” member of Running USA, the highest-level sponsorship available. Foundation status allows Allianz Partners to connect with Running USA event sponsors and participants on a wide range of topics from news, thought leadership, sponsorships, innovation, as well as information about the company’s products and working with them.
“We’re proud to be part of the Running USA network and better support the running community as well as helping provide the benefits from our innovative race registration product,” said Chris Garlock, vice president of marketing at Allianz Partners USA. “Race registration protection provides runners with both peace of mind when they register for a race and provides relief when they can’t race due to a covered situation. Race organizers like the fact that runners have access to refunds, which may lead to a better race experience.”
Since its launch in 2012, Event Registration Protector has protected over 1,500,000 racers and $179,000,000 in registration costs. In addition to further building relationships with racers and race organizers alike, Allianz Partners is proud to support Running USA and its members to help the industry to continue to thrive.
About Allianz Partners
In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group.
*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. See plan for full details. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Insurance benefits underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101-C series or 101-P series, depending on your state of residence. Plan(s) may not be available in all jurisdictions.
