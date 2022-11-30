Bodega Party City Center, Bangkok Bodega Life

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodega Hostel is back and better than ever with the reopening of Bodega Party City Center, Bangkok

Located in central Bangkok, the hostel is just a 5 minute walk to Soi Cowboy (made famous by The Hangover), a 15 minute walk to Soi 11 (renowned for its rooftop bars, speakeasies and clubs), and a 15 minute taxi ride to RCA, a street rammed with massive clubs with a total capacity of more than 10,000 people! Staying at the prime center of Thailand’s party circle will make sure you never miss out on the night-life fun!



Bodega Party City Center has 78 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, the Munchies Café, and a very cool co-working chill area. It’s also located in the heart of Bangkok’s party action. It has an overwhelming number of things to do: it offers epic pub crawls, walking and biking tours, and a great co-working space for digital nomads. So if you are looking for good people, good vibes, a great social experience, and a super fun time, you need to come to Bodega Party City Center, Bangkok….Join the Family.

Bodega Hostels offer guests a cool fun vibe, great local experiences and adventures, and a great co-working environment. Appealing to 18-35 year old travellers, Bodega Hostels is filled with adventure, opportunities to meet other young people, and fun adventures. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become part of the family. Bodega Hostels are part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle of shared accommodation for young people, creating epic experiences in Instagrammable locations.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with plans to move into Europe and the America from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 resorts and urban properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Philippines, and India.



