Orlando Singer/Songwriter Bob Green Performs on Surfrider Mainstage at Ocean Reef Beach Festival Dec 3rd 2022 at 1 pm
the great work they do through my music." – Bob Green
Bob Green is passionate about two things - music and the environment - making his performance on the Surfrider Mainstage at the Ocean Reef Beach Festival on December 3rd at 1:00pm the perfect gig for the singer, songwriter/environmentalist.
“I'm really stoked to be a part of the Ocean Reef Beach Festival in Satellite Beach to benefit the local chapter
of the Surfrider Foundation Space Coast Organization. As a surfer and an environmentalist, I believe in the work that they do; from testing the water for pollutants, protecting surf breaks, doing beach cleanups, and educating the public on the harm of things like single use plastics, are causes that are extremely important to me,” said Bob Green. “I'm
really happy to give some of my time to help raise money to support all the great things they do.”
Bob was recently recognized by the Orlando Weekly as a nominee in two categories in their annual awards poll - Best Singer/Songwriter and Best Rock Act. He has been performing at radio stations around the country and will perform music from his upcoming EP “Silver Screams for Silent Screens” at the festival. To hear Bob’s music or pre-order the Vinyl EP, click here: https://linktr.ee/bobgreenmusic
As an avid local surfer, he recognizes the importance to protect the oceans and beaches and used his single “Pirate’s Life” to highlight the local waters he surfs in daily. The video for “Pirate’s Life” was filmed while he was surfing and paddle boarding using his GoPro and DJI cameras. The video shows the tranquility and beauty of the Space Coast.
Bob is looking forward to sharing his latest music with his hometown crowd while supporting the Surfrider
Foundation and the work they do.
Visit www.bobgreenmusic.com for the latest information.
Artist Contact: Holly Hutchison holly@ilsistemamusic.com
DECEMBER 3rd EVENT DETAILS:
Bob Green Performs on Surfrider Foundation Mainstage 1PM –https://spacecoast.surfrider.org
Ocean Reef Beach Festival - Pelican Beach Park - 1525 Highway A1A Satellite Beach, FL
