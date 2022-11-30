Road Closure RT 5 Derby between Beebe Rd to Fish and Game Rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 5 in Derby Vermont between Fish and Game Road and Beebe Rd is closed for a working structure fire. Multiple Fire Departments and Vermont State Police are on scene.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Vermont State Police Derby

802-334-8881