Road Closure RT 5 Derby between Beebe Rd to Fish and Game Rd
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 5 in Derby Vermont between Fish and Game Road and Beebe Rd is closed for a working structure fire. Multiple Fire Departments and Vermont State Police are on scene.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Vermont State Police Derby
802-334-8881