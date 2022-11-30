LEGO Artist Rocco Buttliere's Creations on Exhibit across America in 2023
Across the country with Lego bricksUNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocco Buttliere is an internationally recognized LEGO® artist from Chicago whose work has been on exhibit throughout the United States, Brazil and Europe. In 2023, you will be able to see many of Rocco's incredible body of LEGO® works on display at the BrickuUniverseUSA INSPIRE Tour, which is taking place in cities all across the United States. Rocco has created more than fifty works depicting a multitude of world landmarks and geographically/historically accurate landscapes. He is a self-employed LEGO Artist with a passion for and a degree in architecture. As a one-man small business owner, he makes a living through a combination of public exhibitions and private commissions. The subject matter of Rocco's work is architectural and sculptural, and he strives to strike a balance between using LEGO as an artistic medium with a density of detail that captures as much realism as possible. Though Rocco has long since carved out a subject matter niche for himself, his work continues to explore an ever-widening variety of subjects; from individual landmarks to sprawling and comprehensive landscapes; from works depicting modern cityscapes to dioramas of fastidiously researched historical settings; and from models consisting of just a few hundred bricks to some in excess of 100,000.
You can follow his work and works-in-progress across social media, as well as contribute via Patreon for early insights and exclusive rewards and giveaways.
Alex Marshall
Event Services East Coast PR
email us here