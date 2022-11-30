THE CHANGE REACTION LAUNCHES MILLION DOLLAR MATCHING CAMPAIGN

CAMPAIGN PROVIDES AN OPPORTUNITY TO MAXIMIZE GIVING TUESDAY AND HOLIDAY DONATIONS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Change Reaction , the largest direct support platform in Los Angeles dedicated to the working class, announced today that they have selected 50 nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles to participate in their million dollar matching campaign. The Change Reaction is rewarding organizations that have utilized the platform to support a high number of working Angelenos throughout the city. Through its network of thousands of social workers, nurses, teachers, and other frontline partners, The Change Reaction has provided almost 18,000 grants to over 31,000 Angelenos totaling $16,421,378.

Beginning on Giving Tuesday, The Change Reaction will match the funds raised by each organization through the end of the year. Matching gifts will range from $10,000 to $50,000 per organization based on the size of the organization and its ability to meet the match. If an organization doubles their match, The Change Reaction will increase that match by 25%. A majority of these organizations have an annual budget of less than $1,000,000, which is what makes this matching campaign so powerful.

The Change Reaction is the most powerful giving platform that provides vital financial resources to tens of thousands of working Angelenos who struggle with urgent needs and hardships that impact themselves and their families. By activating their vast network of trusted frontline workers and large base of donors, The Change Reaction is able to quickly provide grants and loans to those in need and prevent catastrophic life events.

"This Matching Campaign is a way to recognize and appreciate the vital work being done in communities throughout Los Angeles by our non-profit partners," said Greg Perlman, Founder of The Change Reaction. "Our goal is to help tens of thousands of working Angelenos every year and we could not do it without the incredible efforts and passion of our frontline partners, and this is our way to thank them."

To be considered as a Change Reaction Partner for our working class grants program during the year, your organization should focus on helping working class people thrive. Please fill out the application form at https://www.changereaction.org/nomination-form . To see the full list of nonprofit organizations participating in this campaign please visit our matching campaign website at https://givebutter.com/tcrmatchingcampaign . If you would like to donate to this campaign, please do so on the Givebutter website.

The Change Reaction was founded by Greg and Jodi Perlman and is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)3 organization established in 2019.

Contact: Brooke Perlman

bperlman@changereaction.org | 818.808.0600

SOURCE The Change Reaction