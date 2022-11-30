Submit Release
72SOLD Receives "Innovator of the Year" Award for 2022

Award Recognizes Arizona Company's Innovative Home Selling Formula

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 72SOLD continues to make a name for itself with the announcement that it was named "Innovator of the Year '' by The Phoenix Business Journal at its annual Arizona Corporate Excellence award ceremony. This award is given to an Arizona company that is leveraging innovation to make a positive difference nationally in its industry.

"This award validates the power of and creativity behind our popular 72SOLD home selling program," said Hague. "72SOLD is so successful because we developed an innovative way for any homeowner in America to sell in eight days or less and walk away with thousands more than if they sold the traditional way."

The award comes on the tails of 72SOLD ranking 260th on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 with three-year revenue growth of 2,065%.

Founded by attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson Greg Hague, 72SOLD developed a program for selling a home in eight days or less (instead of the traditional weeks or months) for thousands more than selling the traditional way. Four independent studies of three years encompassing more than 200,000 home sales found that sellers who used the 72SOLD program achieved a median sale price averaging 8% to 12% higher prices than other homes sold in their local MLS. 72SOLD sellers don't endure the inconvenience of daily showings and have greater control over their closing and move dates. The 72SOLD program has been featured on ABC, CBS, and NBC News, showcased in Forbes, Inc. and received several U.S. trademarks.

About 72SOLD
