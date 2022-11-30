Submit Release
The Estée Lauder Companies to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. EST at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

