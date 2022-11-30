Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at the SHARE Series Conference

Virgin Orbit VORB ("Virgin Orbit" or the "Company") today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, will present at the SHARE Series Conference, held virtually, on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or the "Events" section at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit VORB operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

