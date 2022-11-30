Submit Release
Collaborative Efforts Yield 52 Individuals at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station working collaborative efforts with DPS yielded 52 individuals in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 28, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties received an assistance call by DPS at Enlace Road in south Laredo. DPS had discovered a total of 52 individuals in a tractor-trailer and a nearby storage container. All the people were turned over to Border Patrol where record checks were conducted. 

All the people found were in the country illegally.  They were from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. All were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol and were processed accordingly.

DPS took possession of the tractor-trailer as it was reported as stolen by Laredo Police Department.

