Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,857 in the last 365 days.

Not So Trusted Traveler Attempts to Smuggle Cocaine Through SENTRI Lane

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street dedicated commuter lane border crossing seized 19.78 pounds of cocaine from a traveler enrolled in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) lane.

SENTRI cocaine seizure.

“The use of SENTRI is a privilege but participants are not exempt from inspection,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Although the program allows expedited screening for pre-approved, low risk travelers, our officers maintain their vigilance and trust but verify that users are not violating the law and the rules of the SENTRI program.”

The seizure occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28, when a minivan arrived at the Stanton Street dedicated commuter lane from Mexico. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections selected and referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. A non-intrusive x-ray scan and physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple cocaine filled bundles hidden within the dashboard area. The driver was a 71-year-old male Mexican citizen.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the driver was turned over to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

SENTRI is a program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Participants may enter the United States by using dedicated primary lanes into the United States at Southern land border ports. Travelers must be pre-approved for the SENTRI program. All applicants undergo a rigorous background check and in-person interview before enrollment.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Not So Trusted Traveler Attempts to Smuggle Cocaine Through SENTRI Lane

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.