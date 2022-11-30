Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Three Child Sex Offenders During Thanksgiving Week

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested three convicted child sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Nov. 21, while conducting line watch operations, Eagle Pass agents encountered four subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Eagle Pass processing center. During processing, record checks revealed that one subject, Gelix Edgardo Barralaga, 44, a Honduran national, was convicted of indecent liberties with a child, in North Carolina, in 2007. He was sentenced to one year and eight months confinement and most recently deported in 2009.

Nov. 22, Eagle Pass agents apprehended a 35-year-old Guatemalan national, as he attempted to avoid detection near Eagle Pass. Record checks revealed he has an active warrant for a probation violation and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, in Houston, on March 21 of this year. He was sentenced to five years probation and was deported on May 16 of this year. The subject was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for an active warrant.

Nov. 24, At approximately 11:45 pm, while conducting line watch operations, Eagle Pass agents encountered 15 subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Eagle Pass processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Mauricio-Simon, 47, a Guatemalan national, was convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact, in Pflugerville, Texas, in 2014. He was sentenced to five years confinement and most recently deported in 2020.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

