A convicted sex offender and gang member apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Texas –A convicted sex offender and a gang member was apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol in two separate events.

On Nov. 26, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Station were working their assigned duties when they apprehended a group near Freer, Texas. After record checks were conducted, one of the subjects was identified as Manuel Coutino-Marquez, a male Mexican national who was convicted for Sexual Assault of a Child (14 - 17 Years old). He was sentenced to two years confinement. Manuel Coutino-Marquez remains in custody pending further investigation.

On Nov. 27, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Zapata Station conducted a vehicle stop on U.S. Highway 83 north of Zapata, Texas. After the vehicle came to a stop, agents apprehended several undocumented individuals inside the vehicle who were then transported to the Zapata Station for processing. Agents conducted record checks on the individuals when one of the subjects was identified as Efren Lagunas-Guevara, a 45-year-old male Mexican national, an active gang member of the Partido Revolucionario Mexicano gang. He was also a Deported Criminal Aggravated Felon and had an extensive criminal history. He was processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.