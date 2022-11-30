Border Patrol Agent's Quick Actions Save Man's Life

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector Border Patrol agent provided lifesaving medical aid over the weekend.

At approximately 5 p.m. Saturday an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near Squalicum Harbor when he was flagged down by a community member.

The agent immediately followed the individual across the boat launch parking lot to where a 27-year-old man was lying on the ground unconscious and surrounded by onlookers. After checking for vital signs and finding none, the agent began cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The unconscious man quickly began to show signs of life. He was treated and transported by local Emergency Medical Services.

"Border Patrol agents serve the public in many ways while securing the nation’s borders," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Andrew K. Scharnweber. "During their patrols they are often the first on scene in emergency situations. The agent’s quick response and training proved critical to saving this man’s life."

The men and women of the United States Border Patrol stand ready to prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, along the United States border.