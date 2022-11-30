Hoyer Statement on Senate Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act

"I was pleased to see the Senate pass the Respect for Marriage Act today, and so was an overwhelming majority of the American people. Millions of interracial and same-sex couples will soon be able to live with greater certainty knowing that their right to ​equal marriage is enshrined in federal law. They will no longer have to fear that certain states will refuse to recognize their marriage​s. After Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court left the door open for future challenges to marriage equality in their precedent-ignoring Dobbs v. Jackson decision, Democrats took swift action to protect this fundamental right. I was proud to bring the Respect for Marriage Act to the Floor last July and ​to help House Democrats pass it in a bipartisan vote. I’m grateful to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for introducing this bill and I plan to bring this crucial legislation to the Floor early next week so our Democratic House Majority can pass it again and send it to President Biden's ​desk for enactment.

"Americans across the country have made it clear that they disapprove of Republicans' efforts to restrict their most basic freedoms. From the right to vote to the right to access reproductive health care, Democrats will continue fighting to protect Americans' constitutional rights. We will not yield in our mission to put people over politics and to ensure that our democracy works fairly for everyone."