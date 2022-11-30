Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Induct the California Hall of Fame 15th Class

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will induct the California Hall of Fame 15th class on December 13, 2022. Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation, and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science and sports.

Governor Newsom and the First Partner joined the California Museum in announcing the 15th class of inductees earlier this month, which includes actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter, chef Roy Choi, physicist Steven Chu, ice skater Peggy Fleming, sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild, choreographer Alonzo King, teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, singer Linda Ronstadt, artist Ed Ruscha, and the band Los Tigres del Norte.

For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, click here.

Red Carpet

WHEN: Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Media check-in opens at 5:00 p.m. Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:00 p.m.

**NOTE: Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Friday, December 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Credentials are required and media must present a valid ID at check-in.

Induction Ceremony

WHEN: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the California Museum website.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_Governor_Pack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

BROADCAST POOL: KCRA 3 will provide broadcast pool coverage for the ceremony. For feed information, please contact news@kcra.com.

PHOTO POOL: The Sacramento Bee will pool the ceremony and upload photos to the Associated Press wire. For questions, please contact Nathaniel Levine at nlevine@sacbee.com.

About the California Hall of Fame

The California Hall of Fame celebrates Californians whose achievements have made history and changed the state, the nation and the world. Launched in 2006, the program serves as the California Museum’s annual gala and the premise of on-site and online exhibitions inspiring visitors to make a mark on history. Learn more at https://www.californiamuseum.org/california-hall-fame and follow #CAHallofFame on social media for updates.

