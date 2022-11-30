Submit Release
Australian Rap Diva, Honey-B-Sweet is Dreaming of Last Christmas with San Francisco Bay Area Producer the Five1Hero

The five1hero Garrick Werdmuller

Honey-B-Sweet Dreaming of last Christmas

What is the story behind Jungle Bells? Not all Christmas songs have a deep meaning, a new song has entered the market that is fun spirited with a deep meaning.

Its not easy to lose a parent. It is even harder to lose one while you are writing a song about your other parent who has passed away.”
— The Five 1 Hero
ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Its not easy to lose a parent. It is even harder to lose one while you are writing a song about your other parent who has passed away. That is where the Five1Hero found himself in March of this year. As the Five1Hero was finishing up the album Global Domination, the first full length album introducing a myriad of colorful up and coming emcees, while completing the track Memory of a Memory. “I created Memory of a Memory for several reasons” Explains the Five1Hero “My dad died 7 days before my first father’s day and it was a tragic, he too young to die.” “Hero wanted to have a track that paid respect to his father and mid production and mastering, his mother passed away. “It was one of the most brutal things I have done, was master the track about my dad when my mom just died. My mom and dad hadn’t gotten a long for a good couple decades so that made it even worse.”

Then in November the Five1Hero, in a dark state, decided to make a Christmas track honoring his mother. “Honey-B-Sweet was the first vocalist I reached out to, and she was down to do it and she was very enthusiastic and supportive. I think she knew I was a bit of a disaster, as she was very caring, and I was really confused about how to write a Christmas song. It's pretty cool to have rappers like that willing to help you out and take things to the next level like she did. you can tell she put in 120%. "

2 weeks later Dreaming of Last Christmas went live on all major streaming platforms You can check it out here https://songwhip.com/thefive1hero/dreaming-of-last-christmas

Please enjoy the track.

Dreaming of Last Christmas

